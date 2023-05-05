Effe Due Presents Freakywacks, a New and Bizarre Card Collection
Software house Effe Due presents Freakywacks, an app inspired by the famous 80s Garbage Pail Kids trading cards.
Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On April 14 of this year, the Italian software company Effe Due released Freakywacks, an app featuring a series of collectible cards inspired by both the most famous collectible card games and the 80s Garbage Pail Kids' wacky cards, on its Google Play store.
The cards are divided into four categories: units, places, spells, and awards, for a total of 80 cards. Half of the cards are free, while the remaining forty can be unlocked for a price of two euros.
Freakywacks is dedicated to both nostalgic fans of Garbage Pail Kids and all enthusiasts of collectible card games, such as Magic: the Gathering or Yu-Gi-Oh.
Effe Due is a software company active on Google Play since 2016, and whose products range across different categories, from games to educational apps and gamebooks.
Roberto Bovolenta
+39 3385235201
https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=4614102895489698297
