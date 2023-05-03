DJ iSizzle Shares His Love for DJing Major Life Moments and Bringing People Together on KTLA 5 News

DJ iSizzle recently appeared on KTLA 5 news, where he expressed his love for DJing various events, including weddings, birthday parties, graduations, elementary school dances, and fundraisers. As a talented DJ in Southern California, DJ iSizzle has been in the industry for over ten years and has gained a reputation for bringing people together through his music. He is known for his ability to read the crowd and create a memorable experience for everyone present.