DJ iSizzle Shares His Love for DJing Major Life Moments and Bringing People Together on KTLA 5 News
Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DJ iSizzle made a special guest appearance on KTLA 5 news, where he discussed his love for DJing weddings, birthday parties, graduations, elementary school dances, and fundraisers. The talented DJ expressed how lucky he feels to be a part of these major life moments and how much he enjoys creating the perfect atmosphere for his clients.
DJ iSizzle has been in the music industry for over a decade and has made a name for himself in Southern California. He has a passion for music and loves bringing people together through his talent. DJ iSizzle is known for his ability to read the crowd and create a memorable experience for all who attend his events.
When asked about his favorite events to DJ, DJ iSizzle said, "Weddings are my absolute favorite. I love being a part of such an important moment in people's lives and creating memories that they will cherish forever. However, I also have a lot of fun with birthday parties, graduations, elementary school dances, and fundraisers. It's such a joy to see people having a good time and enjoying themselves."
DJ iSizzle's ultimate goal is to continue to add to Southern California with his music and talents. He wants to create an experience that people will never forget and hopes to expand his reach to even more events and venues. With his dedication and passion for music, it's clear that DJ iSizzle is well on his way to achieving his goals.
To book DJ iSizzle for your next event, visit his website at www.djisizzle.com or email him at djisizzle@gmail.com.
Contact Information:
DJ iSizzle
djisizzle@gmail.com
www.djisizzle.com
(310) 210-6348
