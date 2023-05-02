HoduSoft to Showcase Its Innovative Products at Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, USA
HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023.
Denver, CO, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023. The event will be held from 1st May to 4th May in Las Vegas, USA. HoduSoft will be showcasing its most innovative and popular products which include HoduCC Call and Contact Center Software and HoduPBX. From HoduSoft, Maulik Shah (Co-Founder & Director) and Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft) will be participating to share their knowledge and information related to call and contact center software as well as IP PBX.
As a pioneer in the unified communications sector, HoduSoft has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions to businesses of all sizes. The Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023 provides the perfect platform for companies like HoduSoft to showcase their innovative products and services to a wider audience. This event promises to bring together industry-leading MSPs, VARs, consultants, integrators, technology service brokers, and IT providers under one roof in a collaborative atmosphere.
The key details related to HoduSoft participating in the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023 are as follows:
Date- 1-4 May,2023 | Las Vegas, USA
Booth No. - 1758
Participants- Maulik Shah, Kartik Khambhati
Attendees at the event can expect to learn more about HoduSoft’s products, which include HoduCC Call Center Software, HoduCC Contact Center Software, and HoduPBX. All these products are designed to help businesses streamline their communication processes, increase efficiency, improve productivity, and enhance customer service.
"We are excited to participate in the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023 and showcase our innovative products to all the participants," said Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft). "Our products are designed to help businesses address their unique challenges and achieve their goals. We look forward to meeting with attendees at the event and demonstrating how our products can benefit them."
Maulik Shah (Co-Founder & Director of HoduSoft) also said, “We are eagerly waiting to participate in this Expo to share our knowledge as well as to get more insights on the latest developments in the industry. We are also looking forward to networking with industry leaders, and building long-lasting business relationships.”
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023 is a premier event for professionals in the unified communications industry, and attendees can expect to network with peers, gain valuable insights, and learn about the latest trends and technologies in the industry.
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
