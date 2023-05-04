FMPay Relaunches Website with Bold, Dynamic Ethos

FMPay, the independent fintech company known for its out-of-the-box financial products and services, is proud to announce the relaunch of its website, FMPay.me. Four years on from start up FMPay has been working hard behind the scenes developing its products and services, slowly building up its client based and reputation. As new licences approach the revamped website lays the foundations for the launch of more exciting products and new markets.