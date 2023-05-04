Phil Honor’s New Book, "Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail," is a Moving Autobiography About Fighting to Break Free from the Cyclical Nature of Abuse Within the System
Recent release “Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail,” from Page Publishing author Phil Honor, is an illuminating guide to life from someone who has seen the worst of it. Taking from the many lessons he’s learned growing up going from the foster care system to the prison system, Honor tells his story while simultaneously educating readers on how to avoid becoming trapped in the cycle.
New York, NY, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Phil Honor, a veteran and loving father, has completed his new book, “Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail”: a gripping and inspiring account of one man working to overcome the systemic hardships meant to keep people like him down.
“I can’t say I understand the reasons for all the tough trials and tribulations I have endured,” says Phil Honor, “but I do feel as I venture further into this book that being able to help others and teach them in a mass way can definitely be a reason. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and that everyone has a purpose in life. I believe that being able to have carried the weight of the world on my shoulders and arms and not seeing an early grave thus far has been a blessing. I also believe that being able to speak to foster children, adopted children, foster adults, adopted adults, and anyone interested in the life of a person who has been through the foster care system and what they have endured is important. We are plagued with problems in the eyes of those who don’t understand our struggle, but reality is we are special, strong, and enduring people and often quite misunderstood.”
Published by Page Publishing, Phil Honor’s thought-provoking story informs and uplifts readers. Part self-help book and part autobiography, Honor uses his life experiences as a learning tool to inspire others. The author has found his purpose in helping other people, and he invites readers to engage in self-reflection and take the leap towards investing in their purpose.
Honor devoted an average of 300 hours into this book, using his meager pay from his job in jail as a trustee to fund the supplies he needed to write. He typed up copies in his precious free time between his unpredictable work schedule. Writing this book gave Honor a purpose in jail and allowed him to make the most of his time. In his own words, “This book was my ticket to being able to get my children back and begin to create the family lifestyle for my children that they deserve.” It is recommended to visit the author's website at Bornintofostercare.com.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“I can’t say I understand the reasons for all the tough trials and tribulations I have endured,” says Phil Honor, “but I do feel as I venture further into this book that being able to help others and teach them in a mass way can definitely be a reason. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and that everyone has a purpose in life. I believe that being able to have carried the weight of the world on my shoulders and arms and not seeing an early grave thus far has been a blessing. I also believe that being able to speak to foster children, adopted children, foster adults, adopted adults, and anyone interested in the life of a person who has been through the foster care system and what they have endured is important. We are plagued with problems in the eyes of those who don’t understand our struggle, but reality is we are special, strong, and enduring people and often quite misunderstood.”
Published by Page Publishing, Phil Honor’s thought-provoking story informs and uplifts readers. Part self-help book and part autobiography, Honor uses his life experiences as a learning tool to inspire others. The author has found his purpose in helping other people, and he invites readers to engage in self-reflection and take the leap towards investing in their purpose.
Honor devoted an average of 300 hours into this book, using his meager pay from his job in jail as a trustee to fund the supplies he needed to write. He typed up copies in his precious free time between his unpredictable work schedule. Writing this book gave Honor a purpose in jail and allowed him to make the most of his time. In his own words, “This book was my ticket to being able to get my children back and begin to create the family lifestyle for my children that they deserve.” It is recommended to visit the author's website at Bornintofostercare.com.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories