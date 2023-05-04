Phil Honor’s New Book, "Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail," is a Moving Autobiography About Fighting to Break Free from the Cyclical Nature of Abuse Within the System

Recent release “Born into Foster Care, Raised in Jail,” from Page Publishing author Phil Honor, is an illuminating guide to life from someone who has seen the worst of it. Taking from the many lessons he’s learned growing up going from the foster care system to the prison system, Honor tells his story while simultaneously educating readers on how to avoid becoming trapped in the cycle.