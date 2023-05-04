Author Debra Ojeda’s New Book, "Mrs. Christine," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Story of Healing and Forgiveness After a Lifetime of Trauma, Pain, and Emotional Suffering

Recent release “Mrs. Christine,” from Page Publishing author Debra Ojeda, is a thought-provoking story that recounts the difficult struggles endured by the author over the course of her life, and how her mother was always there to soothe her pain. After her mother passed away, Ojeda began the difficult process of finding healing through forgiveness, who she recounts within the pages of her novel.