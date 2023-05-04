Author Debra Ojeda’s New Book, "Mrs. Christine," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Story of Healing and Forgiveness After a Lifetime of Trauma, Pain, and Emotional Suffering
Recent release “Mrs. Christine,” from Page Publishing author Debra Ojeda, is a thought-provoking story that recounts the difficult struggles endured by the author over the course of her life, and how her mother was always there to soothe her pain. After her mother passed away, Ojeda began the difficult process of finding healing through forgiveness, who she recounts within the pages of her novel.
Las Vegas, NV, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Debra Ojeda, who was born in Chicago, and is a loving mother of three and grandmother of five, has completed her new book, “Mrs. Christine”: a powerful and deeply personal memoir that details the struggles and heartache experienced by the author throughout her life, and how, after the passing of her beloved mother, she learned to forgive those who had hurt her in order to heal the wound on her soul.
Ojeda shares, “When you experience as much hurt and pain that I have throughout my life, it was very hard for me to expect anything different. When I went around family, they always found the wrong things to say to me, and it didn’t bother them at all to say those horrible things out of their mouths. I swallowed it and laughed it off sometimes, and sometimes I didn’t take it so well.
“Because I am working on my healing and forgiving process, I stay away from all negativity. I need to be in a peaceful environment in order to concentrate on my healing and forgiving process. With peace and tranquility comes happiness and a clear mind to think and use my wisdom to heal. I have been conducting a serious inventory on my life.
“After I clean out all the unwanted things out of my life, the healing and forgiving journey will begin. I feel great about this because it’s what I need before I can move forward with life. Now I am happy. I still cry, but these are happy tears, and that’s a fantastic feeling. I thank God for allowing my healing and forgiving process to go well. I know with all this joy comes belief, hope, and a great deal of faith.”
Published by Page Publishing, Debra Ojeda’s enthralling tale managed to aid the author in reaching the height of joy and happiness in her life, as well as provide clarity and understanding of who she is and what she wants out of life. Through sharing her story, Ojeda hopes to encourage her readers to embrace their mistakes in their past in order to begin their own healing process as she has undertaken through the writing of “Mrs. Christine.”
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mrs. Christine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Ojeda shares, “When you experience as much hurt and pain that I have throughout my life, it was very hard for me to expect anything different. When I went around family, they always found the wrong things to say to me, and it didn’t bother them at all to say those horrible things out of their mouths. I swallowed it and laughed it off sometimes, and sometimes I didn’t take it so well.
“Because I am working on my healing and forgiving process, I stay away from all negativity. I need to be in a peaceful environment in order to concentrate on my healing and forgiving process. With peace and tranquility comes happiness and a clear mind to think and use my wisdom to heal. I have been conducting a serious inventory on my life.
“After I clean out all the unwanted things out of my life, the healing and forgiving journey will begin. I feel great about this because it’s what I need before I can move forward with life. Now I am happy. I still cry, but these are happy tears, and that’s a fantastic feeling. I thank God for allowing my healing and forgiving process to go well. I know with all this joy comes belief, hope, and a great deal of faith.”
Published by Page Publishing, Debra Ojeda’s enthralling tale managed to aid the author in reaching the height of joy and happiness in her life, as well as provide clarity and understanding of who she is and what she wants out of life. Through sharing her story, Ojeda hopes to encourage her readers to embrace their mistakes in their past in order to begin their own healing process as she has undertaken through the writing of “Mrs. Christine.”
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mrs. Christine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories