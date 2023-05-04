Author Dean Holbrook’s New Book, "Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder," Provides Concrete Steps to Help Readers Alleviate Their Spiritual Illnesses with Christianity
Recent release “Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder: A Spiritual Book for a Spiritual Illness,” from Page Publishing author Dean Holbrook, is a faith-based read that explores the author's struggles with depersonalization disorder and how he found relief from it not from modern medicine, but spiritual healing and the teachings of Christ.
Owatonna, MN, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dean Holbrook, who was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and thoroughly enjoys reading and studying the Bible, has completed his new book, “Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder: A Spiritual Book for a Spiritual Illness”: a poignant read that explores how Christianity served as a way for the author to work through his depersonalization disorder, and how readers can utilize the teaching of the Lord in order to follow in the author’s footsteps and overcome their own struggles with DPD.
This book is especially beneficial if you have trauma in your past. We can't change the past but we can reframe it and redefine it. This book shows you how.
“This book details my own personal journey through depersonalization disorder (DPD) as well as giving you concrete steps to alleviate your depersonalization,” writes Holbrook. “It’s not going to completely take it away once you finish the book. Everybody has different issues. This book will address many of the most common ones.
“I do believe that this book will help alleviate DPD a great deal and start you on a journey to being free of DPD. This book is for people who are persistently and exceedingly depersonalized to where it never lets up.
“For whatever reason, our spiritual veil has been removed, and I believe we are experiencing the spiritual realm. Maybe this is part of the spiritual war in the spiritual realm. God and His angels may be removing our veils as much as they can. This is just a thought.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dean Holbrook’s enlightening tale is a fascinating guide to opening one’s hearts to the messages of the Lord Jesus Christ in order to achieve healing and growth from all of one’s internal struggles. Through sharing his deeply personal story, Holbrook aims to connect with readers who find themselves in a similar position that he once did and lead them to freedom through the incredible gift of Christianity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder: A Spiritual Book for a Spiritual Illness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
