Author Dean Holbrook’s New Book, "Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder," Provides Concrete Steps to Help Readers Alleviate Their Spiritual Illnesses with Christianity

Recent release “Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder: A Spiritual Book for a Spiritual Illness,” from Page Publishing author Dean Holbrook, is a faith-based read that explores the author's struggles with depersonalization disorder and how he found relief from it not from modern medicine, but spiritual healing and the teachings of Christ.