Author Sheri Keyes’s New Book, "The Jar Project," Follows a Community College Professor Who Ends Up Learning More from Her Students About Life Than She Thought Possible

Recent release “The Jar Project,” from Page Publishing author Sheri Keyes, is a compelling story that centers around a college professor who takes on a developmental literature class but finds herself at odds with her students. As her class size begins to dwindle, a handful of determined students share harsh truths in order to reach a mutual understanding and respect.