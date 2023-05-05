Author Sheri Keyes’s New Book, "The Jar Project," Follows a Community College Professor Who Ends Up Learning More from Her Students About Life Than She Thought Possible
Recent release “The Jar Project,” from Page Publishing author Sheri Keyes, is a compelling story that centers around a college professor who takes on a developmental literature class but finds herself at odds with her students. As her class size begins to dwindle, a handful of determined students share harsh truths in order to reach a mutual understanding and respect.
Cameron, TX, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sheri Keyes, who taught junior high and high school math for twenty-two years, has completed her new book, “The Jar Project”: a profound and gripping story of how the determined students at a community college share their personal stories and lived experiences with a difficult professor in order to earn her compassion and understanding, while also changing the way in which she teaches them.
At the start of her teaching career, author Sheri Keyes began in small towns and worked predominantly with minority students. When she moved to a larger town, she chose to teach developmental classes which were mostly populated with students of color. One of her most important realizations was that you aren’t teaching the students you wish you had, you are teaching the ones you do have. Over the years, students shared with her many stories about the struggles they face, and she developed unconventional ways to assess their progress and assign grades. She kept food in her classroom for those who were hungry and often took students home when they stayed after school for tutoring. Additionally, she attended many training sessions which focused on students living in poverty.
Keyes writes, “Her cat has died, her prospectus committee has asked for major revisions, and she is living in Texas. To earn extra money until she has fulfilled all the PhD requirements, Miss Thorpe has accepted an instructor position at a local community college. She has been assigned a developmental literature class, and the students—in her opinion—are ill-prepared for any level. She begins with twenty-three students, but the number quickly drops to fourteen.
“After two days of class, one student commented, ‘Professors like that make me want to give up.’
“‘I can see why she’s a “Miss,”’ said another.
“But Nita Garcia is determined to make a better life for herself and her children. She is not going to let one rude teacher spoil her dreams. Neither is Jeremy, who has promised his mother that he will go to college. And LaKeisha will simply not tolerate the haughty Miss Thorpe.
“Read how the students become the teachers to the professor as they share details of the harsh realities of their lives. Learn how their stories impact Miss Thorpe and her teaching methods. And see how respect and understanding can truly change lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sheri Keyes’s enthralling tale is the author’s third novel and fourth book and draws from her personal experiences to create characters and dialogue that can inform readers about the battles that are faced daily by some students. Through “The Jar Project,” Sheri Keyes aims to provide an example to teachers and others of how compassion, understanding, and respect can go a long way in improving relationships. Thought-provoking and character-driven, this poignant story is sure to capture the hearts of readers from all backgrounds and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Jar Project” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
