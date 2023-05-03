Author Bill Stanford’s New Book, "Coop the Crow Goes to the Moon," Follows a Lonely Crow Who Spends His Days Bringing Shiny Objects Back to His Home But Always Wants More

Recent release “Coop the Crow Goes to the Moon,” from Covenant Books author Bill Stanford, is an adorable story that centers around Coop, a crow with a penchant for collecting shiny objects to hoard in his special hiding spot inside a hollowed tree. One night, after staring at the moon and its brilliance, Coop decides he must have it for himself, and sets off into space to add it to his collection.