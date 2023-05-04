Anthena Brown’s New Book, "Bentley and The Bully," is an Engaging and Important Children’s Story That Highlights What It is Like to Live with a Bully
Recent release “Bentley and The Bully,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthena Brown, is an inviting and meaningful children’s book that shows the real experience of dealing with a bully.
Lexington, SC, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthena Brown has completed her new book, “Bentley and The Bully”: a compelling and significant children’s tale that helps children learn about dealing with a bully.
Brown writes, “Bullying is something that the author feels very passionate about. It is hoped that Bentley’s story will help bring an awareness to the very real problem of bullying in our world and its effect on thousands of young people every day. The young people in this story and in the world are just trying to grow into productive adults that will achieve and do great things.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthena Brown’s influential tale brings young readers into a world that might feel familiar. Her book follows young Bentley and his friends as they are tormented by a school bully. They are all troubled by this aggressive student. Bentley and his friends all learn what bullying is and how to deal with someone who is doing it.
Brown knows that almost every young reader will have dealt with a bully in life: “She wrote this book as an attempt to help minimize or eliminate the challenge of having to deal with a bully, which for many young people is a major life hurdle.” She hopes that this story will help young readers believe in themselves and face their bully.
Readers who wish to experience this impressive work can purchase “Bentley and The Bully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
