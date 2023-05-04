Doktor John’s New Book, "Life in the New Dark Age," is a Compelling and Fascinating Story That Brings to Light the Often Misunderstood Goth Scene
Recent release “Life in the New Dark Age,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doktor John, is an enlightening and curious book that catalogues the worldwide, as well as the local New York Goth scene from the 1990s to 2020.
New York, NY, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doktor John’s new book, “Life in the New Dark Age,” is a gripping and informative collection of stories that share with readers his personal journey into the unfamiliar world of the Goth-industrial scene. His exploration begins with close involvement with local goth rock musical groups. This led to his contributing monthly reports on the gothic, punk, and industrial scenes for the rock magazine, The Aquarian, in his column, titled, New Dark Age. He uses this experience to write an honest and intimate look into the Goth subculture.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doktor John’s captivating tale dives deep into the Goth world in New York City as well as national and international expressions of the subculture. “Life in the New Dark Age” transports readers into an eccentric and exciting world that traces his decades-long adventure in the lively world of Goth. Historical, psychological and philosophical insights gained along the way are included.
In the preface Doctor John tells us, “The subject of this book is the Goth-industrial scene centered primarily around New York City from its heyday in 1990 to its COVID-driven pause in 2020…It takes in what the author deems to be the broad historical and cultural milieu that nourished a specific social and aesthetic group of people: the Goths of Greater NYC and the institutions that served them—their roots, their common interests, their shared experience, and their uniqueness as a subculture.”
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Life in the New Dark Age” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doktor John’s captivating tale dives deep into the Goth world in New York City as well as national and international expressions of the subculture. “Life in the New Dark Age” transports readers into an eccentric and exciting world that traces his decades-long adventure in the lively world of Goth. Historical, psychological and philosophical insights gained along the way are included.
In the preface Doctor John tells us, “The subject of this book is the Goth-industrial scene centered primarily around New York City from its heyday in 1990 to its COVID-driven pause in 2020…It takes in what the author deems to be the broad historical and cultural milieu that nourished a specific social and aesthetic group of people: the Goths of Greater NYC and the institutions that served them—their roots, their common interests, their shared experience, and their uniqueness as a subculture.”
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Life in the New Dark Age” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories