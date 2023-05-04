Mariano Robayo’s New Book, "A Promise to Stephany," is an Emotional and Touching Novel That is All About Finding the Right Path to Truth and Acceptance
Recent release “A Promise to Stephany,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mariano Robayo, is a passionate and compelling book that tells that story of a young man who is looking for purpose in life.
Weston, FL, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mariano Robayo, a husband, father, and graduate of both Concordia University and McGill University, has completed his new book, “A Promise to Stephany”: a gripping and poignant story that focuses on Mauricio and where he finds himself.
Robayo writes, “Here is a beautiful, slow-burning story set in Montreal and Bogota where heartbreak and hardship are mirrored in the streets of these two cities. For the class-minded Romero family, it was a tragedy, the mortal social sin committed by their son, Mauricio. Orphaned young Mauricio was the youngest brother in a family of eight siblings and was bound for a successful career in law, imitating his three older brothers. His passion was to become a professional soccer player, which took him to the wrong side of the city and the unwanted kind of acquaintances.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mariano Robayo’s heartfelt tale brings readers into the intense and powerful world of the Romero family. The youngest brother of eight siblings, Mauricio, needs to find his way in life. He leaves his family and sets out on his own. This novel follows Mauricio as he tries to come to terms with the life he is leading and the life that he has left behind.
Mauricio travels between Montreal and Bogota in an attempt to find himself. The isolation from his family drives him further underground. He craves the familiar connection that he lost and opens himself up to an honest self-search. The journey to fulfillment is filled with detours, but Mauricio is ready to overcome those obstacles.
Readers who wish to experience this outstanding work can purchase “A Promise to Stephany” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
