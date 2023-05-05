Author Chris Moses’s New Book, "The Sanity Game," is an Eye-Opening Look at How Readers Can Reorganize the Workspace to Enhance Their Professional & Personal Experiences

Recent release “The Sanity Game: Cut the Insanity That Drives Employees Crazy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Moses, explores how workplace culture often leads to employee dissatisfaction. Drawing on his experiences coaching clients and companies of all sizes, Moses shares his tips for readers to cut through the confusion and improve their work environments through proven actions.