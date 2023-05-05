Author Chris Moses’s New Book, "The Sanity Game," is an Eye-Opening Look at How Readers Can Reorganize the Workspace to Enhance Their Professional & Personal Experiences
Recent release “The Sanity Game: Cut the Insanity That Drives Employees Crazy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Moses, explores how workplace culture often leads to employee dissatisfaction. Drawing on his experiences coaching clients and companies of all sizes, Moses shares his tips for readers to cut through the confusion and improve their work environments through proven actions.
McKinney, TX, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris Moses has completed his new book, “The Sanity Game: Cut the Insanity That Drives Employees Crazy”: a poignant and insightful tool for readers at any level in their career to help them navigate the often-confusing culture within corporate America and put a stop to dangerous workplace practices that drive workers away.
Author Chris Moses is an engaging professional who has spent more than twenty years assisting companies as small as one-person to Walmart. His coaching clients consist of professionals ranging from entry-level to CEOs. He follows the one-size-fits-one philosophy to increase top and bottom lines, provide career guidance, and consult with global organizations.
“Let’s be honest. The world has become insane: screaming bosses, lying employees, unfair review standards, hiring the wrong people, cult-like employer language, and crazy bonus and reward systems,” writes Moses. “Every time you step into your office, it’s like entering into a dysfunctional relationship.”
“Businesses become insane for a myriad of reasons: political correctness that leads to dishonesty, people afraid they might be perceived as bullies if they tell the truth, employees terrified to admit a mistake, too boring environments, and cultures that make you want to gouge your eyes out before lunch.
“Do you work in a culture where you’re ready to toss your hands up in frustration? Are you the boss people run and hide from? Do you wonder why employees don’t see your vision? Whether you’re an entry-level employee, manager, director, VP, or a C-level executive, buckle your seat belt. Join me on a quest to win the sanity game by transforming the working world from insane to sane and changing the inhumane to humane.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Moses’s engaging work is inspired by the author’s extensive experiences and knowledge of the corporate world and will provide readers with actionable material that will improve one’s work environment for team growth, personal growth, and strategies for getting one’s sanity back in the workplace.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Sanity Game: Cut the Insanity That Drives Employees Crazy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
