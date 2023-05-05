Author Jason Kruse’s New Book, "The Morning After—The Enemy Within," is a Thrilling Post-Apocalyptic Adventure That Follows Survivors in a War Against the Dead
Recent release “The Morning After—The Enemy Within,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Kruse, is the latest action-packed installment of The Morning After series centered around a group of human survivors and a coalition of alien worlds sent to assist them in their fight to eradicate the dead before it spreads across the galaxy.
San Jose, CA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Kruse has completed his new book, “The Morning After – The Enemy Within”: a stunning continuation of his sci-fi, action, horror series. Kruse, who considers himself a professional observer, has been writing fiction from a very young age and continues to pursue his passion for storytelling in addition to his work as an operation manager for a Bay Area company and spending time outdoors.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kruse’s new book picks up one year after the world became infected by a deadly virus that killed and reanimated 90 percent of the human population.
Kruse writes, “We find that Jacob, Jennifer, and the rest of our survivors have reached the outpost of California, as the war against the dead continues. Jacob and the alliance, a coalition of alien worlds, assist the human survivors in the fight to eradicate the dead.
“While returning from a mission, Jacob, with the remnants of the human military, discovers a sinister plot set against the alliance and the people of Earth. An ancient rival, thought to be destroyed a million years ago, has surfaced on Earth, placing the remaining population and all worlds within the alliance in jeopardy.
“Now Jacob and his soldiers must act before what has befallen Earth is repeated throughout the galaxy.”
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling and thought-provoking work can purchase “The Morning After—The Enemy Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kruse’s new book picks up one year after the world became infected by a deadly virus that killed and reanimated 90 percent of the human population.
Kruse writes, “We find that Jacob, Jennifer, and the rest of our survivors have reached the outpost of California, as the war against the dead continues. Jacob and the alliance, a coalition of alien worlds, assist the human survivors in the fight to eradicate the dead.
“While returning from a mission, Jacob, with the remnants of the human military, discovers a sinister plot set against the alliance and the people of Earth. An ancient rival, thought to be destroyed a million years ago, has surfaced on Earth, placing the remaining population and all worlds within the alliance in jeopardy.
“Now Jacob and his soldiers must act before what has befallen Earth is repeated throughout the galaxy.”
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling and thought-provoking work can purchase “The Morning After—The Enemy Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories