Author Jason Kruse’s New Book, "The Morning After—The Enemy Within," is a Thrilling Post-Apocalyptic Adventure That Follows Survivors in a War Against the Dead

Recent release “The Morning After—The Enemy Within,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Kruse, is the latest action-packed installment of The Morning After series centered around a group of human survivors and a coalition of alien worlds sent to assist them in their fight to eradicate the dead before it spreads across the galaxy.