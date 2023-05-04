Myra Marsh’s New Book, "Reflections," is an Eye-Opening and Heartfelt Series of Poems Exploring the Grand Range of Emotions and the Chaos and Beauty Found Within Life
Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Myra Marsh has completed her most recent book, “Reflections”: a stirring and thought-provoking collection of poems and reflections written during the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time the author was forced to observe the world around her from her home.
Author Myra Marsh is eighty-eight years old and still shares her thoughts through poetry. “Reflections” is her second book, written from 2020 to 2021. Myra’s first book of poems, “Illumination,” was written when she was seventy-six. She has had a lot of time to write. Like everyone else, she has been homebound. In spite of that, it’s been an active year for her in other respects. She has had lots of thought-provoking fodder, which she expresses in her poetry.
“‘Reflections’ is a collection of poems relating to emotion,” writes Marsh. “In these poems, I explore life, time, and change. I began writing poems in 1996 about my grandchildren ‘Through a Grandmother’s Eyes.’ In the years between 2000 and 2010, I wrote the poems featured in my first book, ‘Illumination.’ Many of the poems in ‘Reflections’ were written during the pandemic. It was my way of finding positivity during a time of stress. I have two sons, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.”
Published by Fulton Books, Myra Marsh’s book is a poignant and captivating collection that will take readers on a profound journey through the spectrum of human emotions and take a look at the changes and shifts occurring within America. Beautifully crafted and written, Marsh pours her soul onto the pages of “Reflections” for all to witness and learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
