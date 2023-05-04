TD Barrett’s New Book, "the Best Summer Ever," is an Interactive Children’s Story About the Endless Possibilities for Fun on the First Day of Summer Vacation
Utica, PA, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author TD Barrett, a lover of the outdoors who raises and releases monarch butterflies in her spare time, has completed her new book, “The Best Summer Ever”: a joyful celebration of summer and its critters.
“It is Nic’s first day of summer vacation!” says TD Barrett. “He goes outside to explore the beautiful day, only he doesn’t know what to do with his summer. That is until a little girl rides up on her bike and asks Nic to go riding. So off they go with Major, Nic’s German shepherd, always close beside him. Together they set off to discover the best that summer has to offer.”
Published by Fulton Books, TD Barrett’s new book is a charming tale that both children and parents can enjoy. There are 31 insects hidden throughout the book and a key in the back to help identify them. As entertaining as it is educational, children are sure to enjoy seeing how many insects they can find while simultaneously improving their reading skills.
“The Best Summer Ever” was written in memory of the author’s younger brother, Captain Nicholas E. Matt. Nic and his adoring German Shepherd, Major, are lovingly represented in this wholesome story, and the 31 insects found throughout the book are in reference to his age when he passed. Barrett’s beautiful tribute to her brother now serves as a way to entertain and inform readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “The Best Summer Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
