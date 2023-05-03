MJ Pittman's Debut Novel, "Shades of Destiny: Revelations," is a Struggle of Friendship During the Apocalypse, Where Their Secrets Could Tear Them All Apart
Chandler, AZ, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books’ author, MJ Pittman, who currently resides in Arizona with his wife and child and graduated from Arizona State University, has completed his debut book, “Shades of Destiny: Revelations”: a captivating story of a group of friends who must work together to stop the apocalypse, all while one of them holds a terrifying secret.
“Secrets, betrayal, and revenge,” writes Pittman. “Michael, Shane, and Damian all have their share of inner demons, but only one of them actually is one.”
“Surviving the apocalypse was hard enough for the realms. Now they are battling fragile alliances, ancient artifacts, and secrets, all while learning the strength of their abilities that were once hidden in the shadows. While some work to unite the world and end the war, others only seek destruction and revenge. Ultimately, they all discover that the end they feared is only the beginning of the story.” Follow Michael, Shane, and Damian in their struggle forged by the end of days. “Shades of Destiny: Revelations” is a twist on the post-apocalyptic genre where the story of preventing the apocalypse leads to revelations that could tear the world further apart.
Published by Fulton Books, MJ Pittman’s book is a spellbinding thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness Michael, Shane, and Damian’s plans to save their world in a race against time. But as the end draws nearer, and devastating secrets are revealed, will they manage to pull it off in time, or lose everything they love? Expertly paced and full of suspense, Pittman weaves a riveting tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Shades of Destiny: Revelations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
