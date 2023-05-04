Donna Pittman-Sewell’s New Book, "Through Children's Eyes," Follows Three Sisters Who Get Lost in the Woods and Meet the Fairy Angels Whose Job It is to Protect Them
Chicago, IL, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donna Pittman-Sewell, who was born and raised in Chicago, has completed her most recent book, “Through Children's Eyes”: a delightful and adorable tale that follows three sisters who discover the incredible fairy angels who watch over and protect them, and provide important life lessons the girls can carry with them throughout life.
After graduating from Olive-Harvey College with a two-year degree in business, author Donna Pittman-Sewell attended Chicago State University, majoring in teaching. She later began working as a security officer at Kershaw Elementary School, which she attended as a student, and remained in that position for fifteen years before leaving to start her own home-day-care business. After thirty-two years, Donna retired and currently attends Eureka Missionary Baptist Church, of which she has been a member for thirty years. The author is also a Sunday school teacher for primary children and a missionary and has worked in various nursing homes.
Pittman-Sewell writes, “‘Through Children’s Eyes’ was written to show some detailed information about what children see and hear and the experiences of their imagination. Children have a story to tell if they are heard, and in this book, the girls are experiencing these angel fairies they see in the woods. These angel fairies are beautiful, and the girls are looking up toward the sky in amazement with their mouths opened. Kylie, Allayah, and Allanah realize these angels can talk, and this really has the girls shouting that the angels can talk to them. The girls were lost, and these angels came to show them how to get out of the woods safely. Angel fairies are real in their imagination, but they soon will find out that the angel fairies will leave them when they search for the fairies to get them to come back so they can show their mother, father, and friends that these fairy angels are not part of their imagination. These angel fairies have come to answer the girls’ many questions and make sure they are kept aware of the things in the world. They also give the girls advice they will remember and cherish as they grow in their life journey. Anytime they are confused about something or want to ask questions, they would call on the angels for help, knowing they would be safe by obeying their parents with the help of the angels.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Pittman-Sewell’s book is an engaging story that will leave readers of all ages spellbound as they follow the three sister’s joy and excitement in discovering their fairy angels. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Donna’s story to life, “Through Children’s Eyes” weaves a stirring tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Through Children's Eyes” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
After graduating from Olive-Harvey College with a two-year degree in business, author Donna Pittman-Sewell attended Chicago State University, majoring in teaching. She later began working as a security officer at Kershaw Elementary School, which she attended as a student, and remained in that position for fifteen years before leaving to start her own home-day-care business. After thirty-two years, Donna retired and currently attends Eureka Missionary Baptist Church, of which she has been a member for thirty years. The author is also a Sunday school teacher for primary children and a missionary and has worked in various nursing homes.
Pittman-Sewell writes, “‘Through Children’s Eyes’ was written to show some detailed information about what children see and hear and the experiences of their imagination. Children have a story to tell if they are heard, and in this book, the girls are experiencing these angel fairies they see in the woods. These angel fairies are beautiful, and the girls are looking up toward the sky in amazement with their mouths opened. Kylie, Allayah, and Allanah realize these angels can talk, and this really has the girls shouting that the angels can talk to them. The girls were lost, and these angels came to show them how to get out of the woods safely. Angel fairies are real in their imagination, but they soon will find out that the angel fairies will leave them when they search for the fairies to get them to come back so they can show their mother, father, and friends that these fairy angels are not part of their imagination. These angel fairies have come to answer the girls’ many questions and make sure they are kept aware of the things in the world. They also give the girls advice they will remember and cherish as they grow in their life journey. Anytime they are confused about something or want to ask questions, they would call on the angels for help, knowing they would be safe by obeying their parents with the help of the angels.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Pittman-Sewell’s book is an engaging story that will leave readers of all ages spellbound as they follow the three sister’s joy and excitement in discovering their fairy angels. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Donna’s story to life, “Through Children’s Eyes” weaves a stirring tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Through Children's Eyes” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories