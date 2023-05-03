Bekah DeiFilia’s Newly Released "A Love Letter to the Lost" is a Reviving Message of Hope for Anyone Who Has Found Themselves Feeling Desolate
“A Love Letter to the Lost,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bekah DeiFilia, shares a deeply personal account of the author’s journey through depression, addiction, a nearly successful suicide attempt, and, ultimately, finding fulfillment.
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Love Letter to the Lost”: an empowering story that takes readers to the heart of overcoming life’s challenges. “A Love Letter to the Lost” is the creation of published author Bekah DeiFilia.
DeiFilia shares, “Where do you look when all that surrounds you is the darkness of the dilemma?
“Which way do you turn when you’re out of options?
“How can you find the strength to keep moving forward when the weight of reality crushes you?
“'A Love Letter to the Lost' dives headlong into the real-life story of Bekah DeiFilia. Dark, funny, and raw, this intimate story follows Bekah’s journey through depression, addiction, and lost identity to a life of freedom and strength. This relatable yet captivating book leaves the audience with an inspired and uplifted afterglow.
“The truth is that all of us will inevitably end up in a trench one way or another. But your trench does not have dominion over you, and it does not have to define you. You were not made to suffer, and you were not made to spend the rest of your life in that place.
There is more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bekah DeiFilia’s new book is an emotionally charged and eloquent discussion of the complexities of life.
DeiFilia shares in hope of reaching others in need of support and compassion so they too can find the strength to keep going and break the bonds that hold them down.
Consumers can purchase “A Love Letter to the Lost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Love Letter to the Lost,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
