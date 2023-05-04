Adysen Phelps’s Newly Released "Tilly the Turtle" is a Wonderful Mission of a Small Turtle as She Claims Back the Oceans with Her Friends
“Tilly the Turtle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adysen Phelps, shares a delightful tale of a small turtle as she bravely faces the sharks who took over the ocean reef.
Oklahoma City, OK, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tilly the Turtle”: a courageous adventure of a tiny turtle who sets out with the other marine life as they all confront the bullies who lured them away from their own homes. “Tilly the Turtle” is the creation of published author Adysen Phelps, a fifteen-year-old Native American author from Oklahoma. She enjoys academics, cheerleading, and church activities.
Phelps shares, “Tilly is a happy-go-lucky turtle. That is, until she is bullied by a group of sharks who has taken over the coral reef. Will Tilly be able to rally with the other bullied marine life to take back the reef, or will she sink into despair?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adysen Phelps’s new book is an amusing read that shows the undeniable bravery of a sea creature despite her size. This children’s story will bring the young readers tons of fun and moral lessons as they read through these colorful pages.
View a synopsis of “Tilly the Turtle” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Tilly the Turtle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tilly the Turtle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Phelps shares, “Tilly is a happy-go-lucky turtle. That is, until she is bullied by a group of sharks who has taken over the coral reef. Will Tilly be able to rally with the other bullied marine life to take back the reef, or will she sink into despair?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adysen Phelps’s new book is an amusing read that shows the undeniable bravery of a sea creature despite her size. This children’s story will bring the young readers tons of fun and moral lessons as they read through these colorful pages.
View a synopsis of “Tilly the Turtle” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Tilly the Turtle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tilly the Turtle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories