Elizabeth Jimenez’s Newly Released “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” is a Potent Prayer of Thankfulness

Corpus Christi, TX, May 04, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!”: a potent combination of personal reflection and key scripture. “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” is the creation of published author Elizabeth Jimenez.Jimenez shares, “In conclusion, I want to invite you to say the ABCs of Jesus (Born Again):A. Ask God into your heartB. Believe Jesus is the Son of GodC. Confess your sinsIt is important to get into a good Bible church to help you with your walk with Christ.My church’s mission statement is as follows: Take as many people to heaven as we can before we die. Period.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Jimenez’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of connection and a fulfillment in Christ.Consumers can purchase “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.