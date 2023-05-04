Elizabeth Jimenez’s Newly Released “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” is a Potent Prayer of Thankfulness
“Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Jimenez, is an enjoyable and uplifting examination of a prayer that resonated within the author’s spirit.
Corpus Christi, TX, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!”: a potent combination of personal reflection and key scripture. “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” is the creation of published author Elizabeth Jimenez.
Jimenez shares, “In conclusion, I want to invite you to say the ABCs of Jesus (Born Again):
A. Ask God into your heart
B. Believe Jesus is the Son of God
C. Confess your sins
It is important to get into a good Bible church to help you with your walk with Christ.
My church’s mission statement is as follows: Take as many people to heaven as we can before we die. Period.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Jimenez’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of connection and a fulfillment in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus, When I Did Not Know You but You Knew Me and When We Both Knew Each Other!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
