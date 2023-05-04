Theodora Dogo’s Newly Released “ENTERTAIN NO FEAR” is a Thoughtful Discussion of How to Guard One’s Heart from the Uncertainty That Fear Breeds
“ENTERTAIN NO FEAR,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theodora Dogo, provides readers a reflective opportunity for learning to overcome fear and live in determined faith.
New York, NY, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “ENTERTAIN NO FEAR”: an uplifting message of God’s grace. “ENTERTAIN NO FEAR” is the creation of published author Theodora Dogo.
Dogo shares, “Many people’s wonderful destinies have been trapped, delayed, and robbed of dignity due to fear. You can guard your heart against fear as you are solely responsible for the outcome of your life. This book provides you with practical and scriptural steps to overcome fear, guaranteeing you a life of all-around rest.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theodora Dogo’s new book empowers readers to trust in God and push anxieties out of their lives.
Dogo shares in hope of aiding others in learning to overcome the myriad uncertainties that our modern world has caused.
Consumers can purchase “ENTERTAIN NO FEAR” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ENTERTAIN NO FEAR,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
