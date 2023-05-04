Sandy Rivera’s Newly Released "While Going Through the Storms" is an Empowering Spiritual Memoir That Shares a Window Into the Heart of a Believer
“While Going Through the Storms,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Rivera, is an encouraging inspirational blended with personal reflections shared in hope of bringing others to a new understanding of God’s hope for each of us.
Glendale Heights, IL, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “While Going Through the Storms”: a heartening examination of the comfort and fulfillment God offers. “While Going Through the Storms” is the creation of published author Sandy Rivera, a proud wife and mother who was born and raised in Bronx, New York before relocating to Chicago at thirteen years of age.
Rivera shares, “Do you ever feel that you’re stuck in a rut and cannot get out due to the lie of the enemy? Have you ever gone through dark and dim days that only caused you anxiety, fear, and has raised havoc in your life? This is how I found myself at one point in my life, but glory be to God for He made a way of escape for me. If He did it for me, He can do it for you! This book will help you overcome many obstacles and storms in your way. It will show you how to get the victory and not remain the victim by utilizing the word of God to defeat your enemy and regain your life back.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Rivera’s new book empowers readers to be transparent, confront negativity, and break through renewed and empowered in Christ.
Rivera shares a deeply personal testimony within the pages of her flagship work that is certain to bring hope to those still seeking the blessing in the lesson.
Consumers can purchase “While Going Through the Storms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “While Going Through the Storms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rivera shares, “Do you ever feel that you’re stuck in a rut and cannot get out due to the lie of the enemy? Have you ever gone through dark and dim days that only caused you anxiety, fear, and has raised havoc in your life? This is how I found myself at one point in my life, but glory be to God for He made a way of escape for me. If He did it for me, He can do it for you! This book will help you overcome many obstacles and storms in your way. It will show you how to get the victory and not remain the victim by utilizing the word of God to defeat your enemy and regain your life back.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Rivera’s new book empowers readers to be transparent, confront negativity, and break through renewed and empowered in Christ.
Rivera shares a deeply personal testimony within the pages of her flagship work that is certain to bring hope to those still seeking the blessing in the lesson.
Consumers can purchase “While Going Through the Storms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “While Going Through the Storms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories