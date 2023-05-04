Milagros Duran Davis’s Newly Released "Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis" is an Inspiring Memoir

“Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Milagros Duran Davis, is a thoughtful examination of the challenges and victories the author faced while trying to break free and build a life of her own.