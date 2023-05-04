Milagros Duran Davis’s Newly Released "Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis" is an Inspiring Memoir
“Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Milagros Duran Davis, is a thoughtful examination of the challenges and victories the author faced while trying to break free and build a life of her own.
Circleville, OH, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis”: a captivating story of survival and perseverance. “Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis” is the creation of published author Milagros Duran Davis.
Davis shares, “Millie, the oldest of twelve children, grew up in the only house on a small island in the Philippines. Her days were spent doing chores and helping with the children. It was a hard life, and food was often scarce. They did what had to be done in order to survive day by day. This was how Millie felt life was for everyone, because that was all she knew.
“Millie’s life changed as she got older, and her father noticed her growing into a beautiful young woman. At night, she would roll herself inside her floor mat to protect herself from her father’s attempts to have his way with her. She felt the only way she could survive was to run away from home. It was difficult for her to leave her mother and siblings, because she loved them and knew she was the one who did most of the hard work for the family. Several times her attempts to escape ended with her father and mother finding her and bringing her back. It was by the hand of God that she was finally able to escape for good. God guided Millie through good times and bad times. The Lord always provided what and whom she needed as Millie found her way on her own. This was when Millie truly realized it was God who was taking care of her, because God was always a step ahead of her. Millie went through difficult times, but God always created something good from a bad situation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milagros Duran Davis’s new book will share a deeply personal message of encouragement for anyone who feels stuck, lost, or otherwise discouraged.
Davis shares in hope of empowering others and motivating them toward true connection with their spiritual self and God.
Consumers can purchase “Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davis shares, “Millie, the oldest of twelve children, grew up in the only house on a small island in the Philippines. Her days were spent doing chores and helping with the children. It was a hard life, and food was often scarce. They did what had to be done in order to survive day by day. This was how Millie felt life was for everyone, because that was all she knew.
“Millie’s life changed as she got older, and her father noticed her growing into a beautiful young woman. At night, she would roll herself inside her floor mat to protect herself from her father’s attempts to have his way with her. She felt the only way she could survive was to run away from home. It was difficult for her to leave her mother and siblings, because she loved them and knew she was the one who did most of the hard work for the family. Several times her attempts to escape ended with her father and mother finding her and bringing her back. It was by the hand of God that she was finally able to escape for good. God guided Millie through good times and bad times. The Lord always provided what and whom she needed as Millie found her way on her own. This was when Millie truly realized it was God who was taking care of her, because God was always a step ahead of her. Millie went through difficult times, but God always created something good from a bad situation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milagros Duran Davis’s new book will share a deeply personal message of encouragement for anyone who feels stuck, lost, or otherwise discouraged.
Davis shares in hope of empowering others and motivating them toward true connection with their spiritual self and God.
Consumers can purchase “Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Runaway Daughter in God’s Hand: A True Story Based on the Life of Milagros Duran Davis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories