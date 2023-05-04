Author Reverend W. Day Sr.’s Newly Released "Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective" Discusses the Author's and Biblical Views on Violent Protest Against Injustice

“Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend W. Day Sr., is an eye-opening examination of the reasons why rioting and looting have become important elements of bringing about change for oppressed groups and Biblical evidence that it is a tactic that God has granted for his people to use.