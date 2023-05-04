Author Reverend W. Day Sr.’s Newly Released "Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective" Discusses the Author's and Biblical Views on Violent Protest Against Injustice
“Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend W. Day Sr., is an eye-opening examination of the reasons why rioting and looting have become important elements of bringing about change for oppressed groups and Biblical evidence that it is a tactic that God has granted for his people to use.
Madison, AL, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective”: a poignant look at how rioting has become a necessary tool for bringing about change, and the ways it which is it sanctioned by the Bible. “Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective” is the creation of published author Reverend W. Day Sr., who is a licensed and ordained Baptist missionary and nondenominational gospel preacher who has worked as an advocate for social justice and racial equality for all Americans.
“America, the great nation that it purports to be is perhaps the greatest looter that has chartered a course that is contrary to God’s will and in direct contradiction to her own creed ‘that all men are created equal,’” writes Day Sr. “This trajectory has a stark similarity to the biblical account as recorded in the book of Exodus where the Israelite, for no other reason than their increased population growth, were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment of slavery at the direction of the Pharaoh and at the hands of Egypt’s harsh taskmasters. This injustice spanned over a period of four hundred and thirty years before God intervened and exacted his divine retributive justice upon the ‘hardened hearts’ of the Egyptian Pharaoh. The Israelites, at the direction of God, ‘plundered’ the Egyptians and were given restitution, compensation, and reparation for the atrocities inflicted upon them.
“America is approaching four hundred and four years since the year 1619, and God has revealed that his divine retributive justice will be exacted upon America. Black people and people of color, after the plagues imposed upon America, will be granted restitution, compensation, and reparation for the cruel and unjust atrocities inflicted upon them.
“To avert this impending doom, White America must sit down at the table of brotherhood with its citizens of color and acknowledge and dismantle her ‘white privileges’ with the commitment to restore and compensate Black America for the injustices inflicted upon them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend W. Day Sr.’s new book is a profound and thought-provoking discussion that explores the racial disparities in American society and what must be done of White America’s part in order to right the wrongs and help bring about healing before it is too late.
Consumers can purchase “Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“America, the great nation that it purports to be is perhaps the greatest looter that has chartered a course that is contrary to God’s will and in direct contradiction to her own creed ‘that all men are created equal,’” writes Day Sr. “This trajectory has a stark similarity to the biblical account as recorded in the book of Exodus where the Israelite, for no other reason than their increased population growth, were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment of slavery at the direction of the Pharaoh and at the hands of Egypt’s harsh taskmasters. This injustice spanned over a period of four hundred and thirty years before God intervened and exacted his divine retributive justice upon the ‘hardened hearts’ of the Egyptian Pharaoh. The Israelites, at the direction of God, ‘plundered’ the Egyptians and were given restitution, compensation, and reparation for the atrocities inflicted upon them.
“America is approaching four hundred and four years since the year 1619, and God has revealed that his divine retributive justice will be exacted upon America. Black people and people of color, after the plagues imposed upon America, will be granted restitution, compensation, and reparation for the cruel and unjust atrocities inflicted upon them.
“To avert this impending doom, White America must sit down at the table of brotherhood with its citizens of color and acknowledge and dismantle her ‘white privileges’ with the commitment to restore and compensate Black America for the injustices inflicted upon them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend W. Day Sr.’s new book is a profound and thought-provoking discussion that explores the racial disparities in American society and what must be done of White America’s part in order to right the wrongs and help bring about healing before it is too late.
Consumers can purchase “Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rioting and Looting: A Godly Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories