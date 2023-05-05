Bill Crossley’s Newly Released "Small Man in the Tall Tree" is a Creative Tale of the Importance of Perseverance When Times Get Tough
“Small Man in the Tall Tree,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Crossley, is a biblically based narrative that brings the story of Zacchaeus to life for young readers as the familiar story of a determined believer unfolds.
Yuba City, CA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Small Man in the Tall Tree”: an encouraging narrative that shares an important lesson of life and faith. “Small Man in the Tall Tree” is the creation of published author Bill Crossley.
Crossley shares, “'Small Man in the Tall Tree' is a children’s book based on the story of Zacchaeus found in Luke 19:1–10. This inspirational story will teach children the power of Jesus’s love, as well as to never lose hope. Your children will love this inspiring story as they see how a man who had no hope found hope in Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Crossley’s new book provides a steppingstone to help upcoming believers in beginning to relate important biblical lessons to their own lives.
Crossley shares in hope of encouraging and guiding young readers to find and enjoy a faith-based life.
Consumers can purchase “Small Man in the Tall Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Small Man in the Tall Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Crossley shares, “'Small Man in the Tall Tree' is a children’s book based on the story of Zacchaeus found in Luke 19:1–10. This inspirational story will teach children the power of Jesus’s love, as well as to never lose hope. Your children will love this inspiring story as they see how a man who had no hope found hope in Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Crossley’s new book provides a steppingstone to help upcoming believers in beginning to relate important biblical lessons to their own lives.
Crossley shares in hope of encouraging and guiding young readers to find and enjoy a faith-based life.
Consumers can purchase “Small Man in the Tall Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Small Man in the Tall Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories