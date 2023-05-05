K. J. Clark’s Newly Released "Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins" is a Sweet Story of Two Eager Little Girls and a Pair of Ponies in Need of Care

“Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. J. Clark, is lighthearted adventure that shares knowledge on appropriate safety practices and care needed to have happy, healthy horses.