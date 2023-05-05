K. J. Clark’s Newly Released "Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins" is a Sweet Story of Two Eager Little Girls and a Pair of Ponies in Need of Care
“Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. J. Clark, is lighthearted adventure that shares knowledge on appropriate safety practices and care needed to have happy, healthy horses.
Danville, OH, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins”: an informative and fun juvenile fiction. “Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins” is the creation of published author K. J. Clark, a dedicated wife and mother of two who graduated from Houghton College, worked as a wrangler for Circle C Ranch, married her cowboy, and worked as an admissions counselor for Houghton then on a horse farm in Ohio.
Clark shares, “Kerri wants a pony. So does her sister, Kim. They want to be able to ride just like Dad does on his big horse, Tori. But finding ponies isn’t easy. After a few disappointments, Dad stumbles upon the perfect pair: Comanche and Jody. With the ponies come a lot of work. But that is all worth it for the adventure and the excitement of the first ride!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. J. Clark’s new book will delight young readers with a passion for animals as they learn both how to stay safe and to understand the high level of care horses require.
Consumers can purchase “Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Comanche and Jody: The Pony Adventure Begins,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
