Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book One of the Here, Kitty, Kitty Series," is a Collection of Enjoyable Short Stories for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book One of the Here, Kitty, Kitty Series,” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin, is a collection of short children’s stories about cats based on real family cats the author has had over the years.
Wenatchee, WA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judy Tarvin, who was born in Southern California, has completed her new book, “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book One of the Here, Kitty, Kitty Series”: a collection of fun and happy short stories that offer morals that suggest a Christian character followed by scripture that applies to that characteristic, such as being kind, loving others who may be different, not being a bully, and acknowledging and being thankful for the gifts and protection that God has given everyone.
Author Judy Tarvin currently lives in Wenatchee, Washington. She has had many cats during her lifetime. Mostly one cat at a time, but there have been times when there were two or even three. At present, she has one cat, Gracie, and is still working full-time, so she has yet to become the proverbial cat lady. However, retirement is just around the corner.
She has been a schoolteacher, a Sunday school teacher, and a camp counselor, and telling stories has always been an enjoyable part of her career. She has four children and eight grandchildren. Her grandchildren have often jumped onto her bed and begged for a story. They liked the real stories as well as the made-up ones.
Judy Tarvin writes, “Murray was a gray and white striped Manx with a white patch of hair all around his neck and no tail. Fluff Butt was a sweet female Manx with no tail and a long fall-colored coat of hair, which was how she got her name. Murray was a city kitty from Washington, and Fluff Butt lived on a ranch in the Oregon woods. They came together by way of Murray’s human coach, who was moving to Alaska. He gave Murray to his friend, Charlene, who coached for the Feline Fitness Center in Oregon. Fluff Butt was her assistant, and she made sure the cats had plenty of water. She also made them fish and liver shakes to give them energy while they worked out. There were predators in the Oregon woods, and Charlene was helping her cats get fit, so they could defend themselves and others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Tarvin’s new book also includes short biographies of the real cats and the facts that are written within the context of the story.
Readers can purchase “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book One of the Here, Kitty, Kitty Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
