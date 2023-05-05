Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book One of the Here, Kitty, Kitty Series," is a Collection of Enjoyable Short Stories for Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book One of the Here, Kitty, Kitty Series,” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin, is a collection of short children’s stories about cats based on real family cats the author has had over the years.