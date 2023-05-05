Author Dennis Keller’s New Book, "Muskrat and Mink: Trapping with Pap," Follows a Young Boy and His Grandfather Who Bond Over Trapping Muskrats and Mink Together
Recent release “Muskrat and Mink: Trapping with Pap,” from Page Publishing author Dennis Keller, tells the exciting story of a young boy named Lance who learns all about the sport of trapping from his grandfather. Drawing on his own experiences trapping with his father and brother, Keller's love of trapping shines through as he shares all the knowledge readers need to begin trapping themselves.
Altoona, PA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Keller, who grew up in the small town of Salona in central Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “Muskrat and Mink: Trapping with Pap”: a fascinating tale that follows a grandfather who teaches his grandson Lance all about trapping muskrat and mink, from the history of trapping to actual scouting and trapping missions that the two undertake together.
Author Dennis H. Keller participated in various sports while growing up, but the one sport that he particularly liked was that of trapping. His father, Arthur W. Keller, introduced him and his brother, Arthur W. Keller II, to the art of trapping at a young age, and they both fell in love with the sport. After completing high school and college, Dennis became a teacher and later, an elementary school principal. His brother worked as a math teacher for a couple of years and then worked for the Department of Defense. To this day, they both cherish the days they spent on the trapline thanks to their father.
Keller writes, “The purpose of this book is to instill interest, knowledge, and love for the sport of trapping. It provides a good foundation on what equipment is needed if one is going to pursue this sport. It also explains how to properly prepare your trapping equipment. It gives the reader some background knowledge about muskrats and mink and what types of sets are commonly used to catch muskrats and mink. Information is also given on how to skin, flesh, stretch, and dry your pelts.
“Since many children do not have fathers, it shows how a grandfather can have a positive influence on his grandson. Having read this book, the reader will have increased knowledge on the art of trapping, will experience trapping success, and will develop a love for the sport.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Keller’s engaging tale includes illustrations of actual trapping sets, as well as descriptions and habits of muskrats and mink in order to provide readers with the basic knowledge they need in order to get started on their own trapping experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Muskrat and Mink: Trapping with Pap” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
