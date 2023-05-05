Author Dennis Keller’s New Book, "Muskrat and Mink: Trapping with Pap," Follows a Young Boy and His Grandfather Who Bond Over Trapping Muskrats and Mink Together

Recent release “Muskrat and Mink: Trapping with Pap,” from Page Publishing author Dennis Keller, tells the exciting story of a young boy named Lance who learns all about the sport of trapping from his grandfather. Drawing on his own experiences trapping with his father and brother, Keller's love of trapping shines through as he shares all the knowledge readers need to begin trapping themselves.