P1Press to Add VP of Editing
Dallas, TX, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P1Press welcomes former Naval Technical writer to staff as Vice President in charge of editing.
Keith Ferguson, with 20 years experience overseeing technical and quality documents for the US Navy, joins P1Press as VP of Editing. His retirement from the military and his love of reading bring excellence to P1Press as it continues to grow.
This is the first addition to the management team since being founded in 2019.
P1 Press is a subsidiary of P1EG, LLC., in Dallas, TX.
P1PressContact
https://p1press.co
Thadeus Parkland
469-920-4539
https://p1press.co
