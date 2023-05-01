AJIS Group Continues to Deliver on Its Global Growth Strategy with the Launch of AJIS USA, Inc. and Its Acquisition of STH, Inc.
AJIS USA, Inc. acquired the assets of STH, Inc. (dba, Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services) as of May 1, 2023 to expand the Retail Solutions Services in the United States.
Irvine, CA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AJIS USA, Inc. (dba, AJIS Retail Solutions) is pleased to announce that the company has acquired STH Inc. (dba, Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services), a leading merchandising service provider with a history of over 15 years in Salt Lake City, Utah. The acquisition is effective as of May 1, 2023.
With the addition of Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services, AJIS Retail Solutions will be able to expand its presence in the retail industry and provide even greater value to its customers.
The acquisition will enable AJIS Retail Solutions to offer a broader range of merchandising services and solutions and leverage the expertise and experience of the Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services team.
"We are excited to add Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services to our group," said Kazuto Takahashi, President of AJIS USA, Inc. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of expanding our retail solutions and services, and enables us to better serve our customers in the United States,” said John Gillis, Vice President of Business Development & Operations of AJIS USA, Inc. “We look forward to working with the talented team at Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services to deliver even more value to our customers," said Kay Doling, Vice President of Strategy of AJIS USA, Inc.
As a subsidiary company of AJIS Co., Ltd. in Japan, AJIS USA, Inc. (dba, AJIS Retail Solutions) is committed to providing innovative retail solutions to customers across the United States. The addition of Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services will help AJIS Retail Solutions to further enhance its reputation as a leading provider of retail solutions and services.
About AJIS USA, Inc.
AJIS USA, Inc. (dba, AJIS Retail Solutions) is a newly launched company to provide various retail solutions and services, serving a wide range of customers throughout the United States. With a focus on flexibility, reliability, and customer satisfaction, AJIS Retail Solutions is dedicated to helping customers to meet their sales and seamless retail execution goals. https://ajisretailsolutions.com
About STH, Inc.
STH, Inc (dba, Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services) is a leading merchandising service provider with a history of over 15 years. The company offers a wide range of merchandising services and solutions to customers across the United States.
Contact
Kay Doling
949-504-5547
