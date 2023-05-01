Loveforce International Announces Its May 2023 Releases
Loveforce International announces its six new digital Music Singles releases for May 2023.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its May 2023 new Digital Music Single releases. There will be a total of six releases by five different recording artists.
The Recording Artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective and Bobby Long. The genres of the Digital Music Singles released will include Rock, R&B, Pop, Country, Jazz-Rock and Blues. The lyrical themes will include Romance, Mother’s Day, Birthdays, and an instrumental.
“We have got six great songs scheduled for May releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “In honor of Mother’s Day, this May we are only releasing happy songs, because we know, if there is one thing mothers around the world want, it’s happiness,” he continued.
All of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to streaming and downloading platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
