MTS' Cory M. Coons Serenades the Solitude with Latest Single “Another Lonely Heart”
The MTS Records single is the 2nd single from Coons’ 2023 retrospective release, “Across The Great Divide.”
Ottawa, Canada, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On April 28, 2023, Canadian singer-songwriter Cory M. Coons released his latest single “Another Lonely Heart.” The new single is part of his retrospective album “Across The Great Divide,” which showcases the best of Coons’ roots rock-style music from the past decade. “Another Lonely Heart” is a powerful and moving song that speaks to the division of people, based upon their beliefs and dogmatic practices.
Watch the lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXf4cTxQ0J4..
“Another Lonely Heart” is just the latest example of Cory M. Coons’ exceptional talent and passion for making music that connects with people on a deep emotional level. Fans of roots rock and singer-songwriter music are sure to be moved by Coons’ new single and the rest of the tracks on this album.
About Cory M. Coons: Cory M. Coons is a professional independent performer, musician and award-winning songwriter from Eastern Ontario, Canada, just south of Ottawa. With over 30 years of experience in music, traveling and performing in popular cover bands through the 90’s in both Ontario and the United States in high-energy acts such as “Heads Or Tales,” as well as the band “U.S,” (which toured the South Eastern US in 98′). Then later formed his own Classic-Melodic Rock band “Tycoons,” releasing two independent recordings and performing throughout Eastern Ontario, Northern NY State, and Quebec in the 2000’s.Cory has amassed more than 300,000 plays on Spotify for his melodic brand of roots-flavored rock. His work with legendary record producer Ron Nevison, has earned him industry recognition from the Los Angeles Music Awards, the Producer’s Choice Honors, The Josie Music Awards, International Singer-Songwriter Association and the Radio Music Awards, among others. With a catalog that boasts several critically-acclaimed full length albums and EPs, as well as a handful of well-received singles since 2004′.
In recent years he released the album “The Long Road Home” in 2018, produced by Multi-Platinum Veteran Music Producer Ron Nevison, (Heart, Bad Company, Damn Yankees, Survivor, Styx, Night Ranger). The album was nominated in 2019 for “Male Album Of The Year” at the “Josie Music Awards,” and he as well had 4 nominations at the 2020 JMA’s, 3 more in 2021, and was nominated at the 2022 JMA event again in two categories, “E.p of the Year”, & “Single of the Year” (Americana) for his song Freedom Road. Cory also earned a nomination at the 2021 “International Singer Songwriter Association” (ISSA) Awards in 2021 for “International Male Vocalist of the Year.”
http://www.corymcoons.com
