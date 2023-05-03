Voluminous Light
Experience the mesmerizing beauty of light as you explore the diverse techniques and materials used to capture light in both painting and sculpture at Artplex Gallery.
June 10 – July 14, 2023
Opening: Saturday, June 10, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
From the physical capturing and reflection of light to the movement and play of light in paintings, the stunning works showcased in Voluminous Light examine the multifaceted nature of light and its significance and representation in contemporary art. Each artist featured in this exhibition presents a unique take on the theme, creating an engaging experience that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted with a newfound appreciation for the beauty of luminosity.
Chris Wood studied furniture design at Middlesex University in London before switching her focus to glass at the Royal College of Art, where she worked on architectural scale projects dealing with light and space. Wood uses a range of high and low-tech optical materials to harness patterns of light that suggest ephemeral glimpses of moments in the natural world. Her sculptures are simple arrangements creating kinetic patterns in response to the environments in which they are placed.
Elizabeth Langreiter’s unique mixed-media aerial paintings are a delightful escape from reality into a playful and joyful world. Her art often evokes the viewer to experience happy flashbacks to a favorite time or place through a sophisticated combination of pattern, color, and interesting textures. Driven by a passion to create and spread a bit more joy in the world, Langreiter calls on her inner child to recreate happy memories of long carefree days growing up in beautiful sunny Australia swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. Her most popular paintings are created with little 3D people who are hand sculpted on the canvas with many layers of fine, intrinsic detail.
Award-winning textile artist Nilraya Bundasak was born in 1992 in Khon Kaen, Thailand. Bundasak received her MFA from Sipakorn University. She now has a studio in Bangkok. Bundasak has won multiple consecutive awards for her large-scale embroidery, including the Young Artists Talent Award, 3rd place in the 18th Panasonic Contemporary Painting Competition, and three White Elephant Art Awards. Inspired by contemporary fashion, Nilraya Bundasak’s colorful textile paintings celebrate adornment and individuality through the application of fabric and embroidery to canvas. Inspired by the beauty and uniqueness that fashion offers, as well as the emotional dynamism of femininity, she creates large-scale works resplendent with bright luxurious fabrics and detailed stitching.
Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world's leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.
