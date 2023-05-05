Education Walkthrough Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Learning Engineering Tools Competition
Chicago, IL, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Education Walkthrough, a leading platform for K-12 instructional coaches, principals, and district leaders, is proud to announce its selection as one of the 16 finalists (of the over 500 applicants) for Phase 3 of the 2022-2023 Learning Engineering Tools Competition. This multi-million dollar global ed-tech competition recognizes innovative learning technologies that address today’s most pressing challenges in education.
The Learning Engineering Tools Competition aims to support ed tech solutions that use data and research to facilitate continuous improvement in learning. This year’s competition focuses on four tracks: transforming assessments, strengthening teacher development and support, facilitating faster and better learning science research, and accelerating learning for all.
With over $3 million in awards available through the generous support of Schmidt Futures, Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel and Citadel Securities, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and AlleyCorp, the competition offers a unique opportunity for ed tech innovators to connect with investors, researchers, and other industry leaders.
Education Walkthrough has been recognized for its innovative approach to strengthening teacher development and support. The platform enables instructional coaches, principals, and district leaders to observe, document, and share immediate feedback with teachers, significantly improving teacher instruction and student learning outcomes. With over 15,000 completed walkthroughs, Education Walkthrough is transforming how educators improve their skills and support their students.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated learning crises around the world, disproportionately affecting marginalized learners. This competition is an opportunity to address these challenges and develop scalable solutions that accelerate learning and close achievement gaps. As a finalist, Education Walkthrough will contribute to advancing the field of learning engineering and shaping the future of education.
Read the official announcement from the Tools Competition here
https://tools-competition.org/competition-overview-2022/
Adam Russek-Sobol
(414) 909-9937
https://educationwalkthrough.com
