Littelfuse PPTC Devices Featured by Future Electronics in Future Picks
Future Electronics is featuring Littelfuse PPTC Devices in this month’s edition of Future Picks.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing Littelfuse Polymeric Positive Temperature Coefficient (PPTC) devices in this month's edition of Future Picks.
Littelfuse PolySwitch and POLY-FUSE are Polymeric Positive Temperature Coefficient (PPTC) devices which offer a resettable overcurrent protection alternative, thereby reducing warranty, service and repair costs.
To see the featured portfolio of Littelfuse PPTC products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/future-picks/littelfuse-polyswitch-resettable-fuses-pptc.
Future Picks is a curated selection of trending components our experts listed for designers to anticipate the market and leverage on opportunities.
Register here https://myfuture.futureelectronics.com/SubscribeAmericas?source=pressrelease to receive the latest issues of Future Picks right to your inbox and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
