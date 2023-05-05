Sooty’s Newly Released "In My Head, in My Heart" is a Collection of Contemplative Reflections Meant to Inspire and Provide Perspective
“In My Head, in My Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sooty, is a deeply personal look into the author’s personal experiences and reflections that is certain to resonate with many as a variety of themes and life lessons unfold.
New York, NY, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In My Head, in My Heart”: a heartening message of hope and encouragement. “In My Head, in My Heart” is the creation of published author Sooty.
Sooty shares, “This book is about how I looked at life through my eyes and my heart over the past couple of years—well, many years. We all deal with struggles in our life. It’s how we look at things and determine what we see and how they affect us that matter. Everyday situations that come into our life and how we handle those situations make us who we are and what we want to be.
“There are some good times and some bad, but it’s easy to remember all the good times. Those are the ones that hurt the most when you lose them in your life, but you still hold on to them, wanting to get back there. And you can!
“Believe in yourself, and you can get through your situation with help from a true friend. You’re never alone!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sooty’s new book will encourage readers in their personal and spiritual growth as they consider the impactful messages found within each thoughtful installment.
Consumers can purchase “In My Head, in My Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In My Head, in My Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
