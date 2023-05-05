Michelle Gaudet’s Newly Released “God In Your Eyes” is a Sweet Story of the Bond Between a Young Girl and a Beloved Horse
“God In Your Eyes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Gaudet, is a lighthearted narrative that celebrates the wonders of God’s creation and the beauty of a horse.
New York, NY, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God In Your Eyes”: a delightful and lyrical juvenile fiction. “God In Your Eyes” is the creation of published author Michelle Gaudet.
Gaudet shares, “'God in Your Eyes' is the heartwarming true story about a horse, a rider, and the presence of God. Cool winter air, the sweet smell of hay, a gentle whinny, and a comforting presence—God looking at his child through the eyes of a special horse makes the heart skip a beat or two! Join Michelle and the horses for a heartwarming read on a chilly winter morning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Gaudet’s new book shares a simple message of unwavering faith as a young girl relishes in the beauty of creation.
Gaudet offers readers a fun and uplifting reading experience within the pages of her flagship children's book.
Consumers can purchase “God In Your Eyes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God In Your Eyes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gaudet shares, “'God in Your Eyes' is the heartwarming true story about a horse, a rider, and the presence of God. Cool winter air, the sweet smell of hay, a gentle whinny, and a comforting presence—God looking at his child through the eyes of a special horse makes the heart skip a beat or two! Join Michelle and the horses for a heartwarming read on a chilly winter morning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Gaudet’s new book shares a simple message of unwavering faith as a young girl relishes in the beauty of creation.
Gaudet offers readers a fun and uplifting reading experience within the pages of her flagship children's book.
Consumers can purchase “God In Your Eyes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God In Your Eyes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories