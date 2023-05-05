Dominique Jean’s Newly Released “The Survival Skills My Dad, Joseph Rodrigue Jean, Taught Me That Made Me A Great Overcomer Today” is an Engaging Memoir
“The Survival Skills My Dad, Joseph Rodrigue Jean, Taught Me That Made Me A Great Overcomer Today,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dominique Jean, is a heartfelt celebration of key life lessons of faith and determination shared by the author’s father.
Miami, FL, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Survival Skills My Dad, Joseph Rodrigue Jean, Taught Me That Made Me A Great Overcomer Today”: a concise but impactful look into a life of faith. “The Survival Skills My Dad, Joseph Rodrigue Jean, Taught Me That Made Me A Great Overcomer Today” is the creation of published author Dominique Jean, a writer who raises awareness and encourages others to get CPR certifications in order to save lives.
Dominique Jean shares, “My mom gave birth to me, but my dad was the one that taught me life, to become the successful woman that I am today.
“This book is about my dad’s survival skills his grandma and my great-grandma taught him to not only survive but also help others. The key here is, by sharing and helping others, you remained blessed. By constantly praying, you keep the devil away for good, you stay positive and focused, and you get to accomplish the things you set your mind on by not letting greed get the best of you. When you give tithes in church, support others, and do good deeds for people less fortunate than you, you never lack. You get to reap what you sowed. You sow nothing, you reap nothing. You sow good, you reap good. You sow bad, you reap bad. It’s part of life, plain and simple. Even if people falsely accused you, remain silent, pray, and justice will always prevails. There is no need to waste time. The mind is a terrible thing to waste. Say what you need to do and follow through by taking actions. When there are no actions taken, nothing happens. Give love and receive love. Give respect and get respect. Give money as a gift and receive hundreds fold from what you put out. My ex-boss from hell accused me of stealing; he shall pay dearly for all his evil doings, and I blessed the devil.
“Do things for God, not for mankind. You do for mankind you will never do. Find a great mentor, be a great mentor. Show compassion for others and receive it back in return. Live life to the fullest. Time wasted will never return. Nothing forced can never be natural. Nothing fake can never be natural. Nothing natural can ever be faked.
“Life is what you make of it. Plant seeds in order to harvest them later. Plant nothing and get nothing in return. Who you hang with is who you become. Think before you act. Don’t ever judge a book by its cover. Instead, try to read the book and see what you might be missing. Don’t hate, appreciates. Hate attracts hate. Love attracts love. It takes more energy to hate than to love. The following are what made me who I am today. I just thought of sharing so they can open your eyes just as they did mine. Do what you love; die doing it; love yourself enough to treat yourself right. Do not allow someone to use and abuse you; it’s low self-esteem. Be all that you can be. Know your worth, period.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dominique Jean’s new book shares words of wisdom and lessons of faith that can benefit anyone seeking purpose in their life.
Dominique Jean shares in celebration of her father’s life and the lessons he shared along the way.
Consumers can purchase “The Survival Skills My Dad, Joseph Rodrigue Jean, Taught Me That Made Me A Great Overcomer Today” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Survival Skills My Dad, Joseph Rodrigue Jean, Taught Me That Made Me A Great Overcomer Today,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
