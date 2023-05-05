Sandy Figari’s Newly Released "Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog" is a Charming Tale That Encourages Readers to Celebrate Individuality
“Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Figari, is a delightful adventure with an important lesson and fun opportunities to build literacy and vocabulary skills.
Boerne, TX, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog”: a vibrant celebration of God’s gifts that make us each special. “Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog” is the creation of published author Sandy Figari, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and second-grade educator.
Figari shares, “Do you know anyone like Baggledy Ben?
“How often do we mistake our God-given gifts as handicaps in our lives?
“This is the case for Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog. Baggledy Ben simply longs to be accepted in his frog community of Puddlewood Pond. He is rather skinny for a bullfrog and has a very high-pitched croak. Instead of embracing Ben’s differences, his friends carelessly and recklessly ridicule him.
“Ben is so distraught that he decides to run away from home. This long, arduous journey brings him to his new friend, Wendy the Whip-poor-will.
“Wendy gives Ben great counsel and shares with him that God doesn’t make mistakes.
“You and your family will enjoy the suspense of seeing how a little fellow like Baggledy Ben could end up being a hero to his community by rescuing his friends from Crank the Cantankerous Crocodile. His frog friends also learn a valuable lesson about hurtful words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Figari’s new book features fun rhymes, a character-building message, vocabulary building opportunities, and key scripture to learn.
Figari shares in hope of uplifting and encouraging upcoming generations to develop of a love God and learning alike.
Consumers can purchase “Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Baggledy Ben the Bullfrog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
