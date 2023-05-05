Kalena Wheeler’s Newly Released "I Am a Treasure" is an Enjoyable Collection of Biblical Verses That Express God’s Love for Children
“I Am a Treasure,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kalena Wheeler, is a helpful resource for aiding upcoming believers in understanding and connecting with scripture.
Ogallala, NE, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am a Treasure”: a delightfully illustrated bible study for young minds. “I Am a Treasure” is the creation of published author Kalena Wheeler, a dedicated wife and mother who serves her community as an educator.
Wheeler shares, “I Am a Treasure is a beautiful reminder to your children to look to God in all instances. It’s a wonderful reminder that He will always be there to comfort, encourage, and protect them. Find Bible verses that connect to real-world troubles that kids face and allow them to find reassurance and inspiration in the Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kalena Wheeler’s new book will entertain while imparting valuable lessons of faith to school-age children.
Consumers can purchase “I Am a Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am a Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
