Martin A. Bowman’s Newly Released "Stuck: Feeling Trapped. Breaking Free." is an Informative Discussion of Breaking Bad Habits and Behavioral Cycles
“Stuck: Feeling Trapped. Breaking Free.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martin A. Bowman, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to find a deeper understanding of negative behaviors to achieve a lasting release from habits that keep us trapped in vicious cycles.
Orange, NJ, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stuck: Feeling Trapped. Breaking Free.”: an encouraging message of empowerment in the face of habitual problems. “Stuck: Feeling Trapped. Breaking Free.” is the creation of published author Martin A. Bowman, who has served as a licensed chaplain and counselor to those in crisis and men/women recovering from substance abuse for the last fifteen years after working many years as an architect and professional construction project manager.
Bowman shares, “Why can’t we change our inappropriate, compulsive behaviors? Is it because we aren’t trying? Surveys show that most people claim a lack of self-control was their reason for relapsing back to old bad habits. Although we believe in miraculous change as Christians, the church is often notorious for creating faith expectations that distort and skew the psychology of achieving lasting sobriety and weight loss goals.
“The problem is that cogent observations of our compulsive behaviors aren’t always entirely rational. We underestimate and remain unaware of factors controlling our behavior. We have influences, biases, preferences, triggers, and traumas that cannot easily be undone. We overestimate our rational ability, failing to understand, actually ignoring our irrational selves. Although Jesus came to save us, his most important work was his efforts to reset our patterns of thought. Quite simply, he came to change our thinking! This book will examine psychological disciplines and techniques in our journey to break free from those habitual behavior cycles and achieve transformative release.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martin A. Bowman’s new book will bring readers a refreshing approach to avenues meant to aid in personal growth and healing.
