Author Sonja Bauer’s New Book, "The Man with Nine Lives: Heinrich Villing," is a Spellbinding Memoir of One Man's Incredible Instances of Defying Death Over & Over Again
Recent release “The Man with Nine Lives: Heinrich Villing,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sonja Bauer, is a thrilling collection of stories and past experiences shared by the author's grandfather, recounting how he has managed to escape death multiple times over the course of his life.
New Berlin, WI, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sonja Bauer has completed her new book “The Man with Nine Lives: Heinrich Villing”: a riveting memoir that follows the author’s grandfather as he recounts the incredible adventures he’s faced, while defying death multiple times and overcoming insurmountable challenges.
“Have you ever cheated death once? Twice? Three times has to be pushing it, right?” writes Bauer. “Well, Heinrich Villing has cheated death several times, from being shot in the eye as a kid to witnessing bombings at the start of WWII to being drafted and wounded and taken to a POW camp. After the war, he then traveled Europe on a motorcycle for two months with his best friend and only $400. He eventually emigrated to Canada and had open-heart surgery. Heinrich has celebrated his ninety-fifth birthday and is still up to mischief.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sonja Bauer’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s countless weekends with her grandpa, known to her as Opa, and listening to the stories of his past. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Bauer weaves a captivating journey through her grandfather’s past, bringing to life his most astonishing accomplishments and triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Man with Nine Lives: Heinrich Villing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
