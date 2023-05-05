Author Ijioma N. Ijioma (M. SC)’s New Book, “My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses: Third Edition,” Combines Biblical Passages to Help One Grow in Their Faith

Recent release “My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses: Third Edition,” from Covenant Books author Ijioma N. Ijioma (M. SC), is a collection of Biblical verses aimed at helping readers better understand God's presence and teachings. Despite the struggles one may face in life, Ijioma's chosen verses will help to carry readers through and provide the strength to continue on with the Lord.