Author Ijioma N. Ijioma (M. SC)’s New Book, “My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses: Third Edition,” Combines Biblical Passages to Help One Grow in Their Faith
Recent release “My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses: Third Edition,” from Covenant Books author Ijioma N. Ijioma (M. SC), is a collection of Biblical verses aimed at helping readers better understand God's presence and teachings. Despite the struggles one may face in life, Ijioma's chosen verses will help to carry readers through and provide the strength to continue on with the Lord.
Mt. Juliet, TN, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ijioma N. Ijioma (M. SC), who graduated from the Nigerian Defense Academy and rose to the rank of major general in the Nigerian Army infantry corps before retiring in 2016, having held staff, instructor, and command appointments during his military career, has completed his new book, “My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses: Third Edition”: a collection of Scripture verses handpicked by the author to help one feel closer to the Lord and build upon their faith to form a stronger relationship with him.
“The work, ‘My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses,’ started on January 2, 2004, when l commenced an intensive and in-depth daily reading of the Holy Bible. It covered all the thirty-nine books of the Old Testament and the twenty-seven books of the New Testament. This third edition comprises 885 powerful verses from the Old Testament and 516 powerful verses from the New Testament,” writes Ijioma.
“Each of the 1,401 powerful verses has either a question that pricks the conscience of the reader, excites him or her, and provokes in the reader the urge to review his or her relationship with God. Interacting with some of the posers contained in this work will definitely lead to a sober reflection of the reader as well as strengthen one’s abiding faith in our LORD Jesus Christ. In addition to the questions, there are some explanations on some of the deep sayings of the Holy Bible which most readers tend to misconstrue.
“Above all, this work will induce readers, particularly Christians, to take ownership in godly pursuits and to domesticate their relationship with God. This is against the lukewarm attitude of most Christians who treat God as an abstract being. This work is about the desire to draw near the God in us and to personalize our relationship with him. The work concludes with an afterword which is a candid advice from the heart of the author to all readers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ijioma N. Ijioma (M. SC)’s new book will help readers to grow in their faith and continue on their own personal paths to fully embracing Christ’s love and teachings within their hearts. Each passage holds an important lesson that will spark different emotions and reflections about the Lord and how one can better understand his messages and serve him to their fullest extent.
Readers can purchase “My Holy Bible Extracts of 1,401 Powerful Verses: Third Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
