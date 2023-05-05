Author Thomas Greaves’s New Book, "Go! Set a Watchman," is a Devotional Book That Encourages Readers to Become Open Instruments for God’s Purposes to Flow Through Them
Recent release “Go! Set a Watchman,” from Covenant Books author Thomas Greaves, teaches the ways of the ancient watchman that are just as vital in this modern age.
Glen Ridge, NJ, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Greaves has completed his new book, “Go! Set a Watchman”: a compelling spiritual work that teaches how God has used the shofar horn from Mount Sinai to the far reaches of this modern age by taking that trumpet sound outside the walls of congregations.
For twenty-one years, author Thomas Greaves served in the Air Force’s Tactical Air Command, working on fighter, attack, and special operations aircraft. It was the advent of smart weapon technology using tactical radar to pinpoint enemy tanks and positions. Using precise military-grade lasers would give the pilot day or night point-and-click capability to destroy enemy tanks and ships. Infrared night vision cameras gave no sanctuary in the darkness as anything that had heat would light up on the pilot’s cockpit screen. For six of those years, he worked in the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) operating and maintaining the night vision FLIR systems on the C141B transport aircraft and AC130 gunship attack aircraft. He received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal during Desert Storm for missions completed as an aircrew member, carrying Special Forces teams to classified targets in the Middle East during the 1990s. Thomas also received many commendations for weapon system improvements, earning the rank of Technical Sergeant. Thomas volunteered himself to serve three tours of duty, totaling eight years at bases just twenty minutes by air from the communist North Korean border. In the military, you travel a lot, and post-military yearning to travel did not slow down either, traveling to Canada, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, Jamaica, Austria, Portugal, Italy, Kuwait, Guam, Germany, Greece, Cyprus and Crete, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and Jordan.
Thomas is conversant in speaking and reading Russian and Korean languages and is restarting his love of playing the Scottish Highland bagpipes. He is also a Guinness Book of World Records holder for the largest gathering of Shofar sounders in the world, gathered in Whippany, New Jersey, in September 2014.
He was featured on “The Jim Bakker Show” during the 2016 tour of Israel and has recently been retracing Apostle Paul’s journeys through the Mediterranean Sea. Thomas was also featured in the biographical movie, “Harbinger Man: The Jonathan Cahn Story.” He is currently serving God as His watchman and is serving in ministries at the Beth Israel Congregation in Wayne, New Jersey.
Thomas writes, “It all started on a seventy-two-acre farm in Upstate New York on the rolling mountains near Watkins Glen. My parents were active in the First Baptist Church near the southern end of Seneca Lake. This is wine country. I remember I was six or seven years young when my mother asked me if I wanted to ask Jesus into my heart and the words I spoke were, 'I know Jesus. I love Jesus!' I still have the first Bible I ever had. It has a painting of Jesus with all these children sitting around Him as our loving Savior. In my mind’s eye, I can see the water baptism pool at the First Baptist Church there, the rich wood tones of the church pews and the red carpeting and the pastor dunking me underneath the waters. Our family moved to a Christian dude ranch in Northwestern Pennsylvania called the Miracle Mountain Ranch. My parents were the hired ranch hands to Pastor Limbaugh who ran the Western-style ranch as a Christian retreat center with country cabins, riding horses and cattle. It was here that my mother would start speaking in a strange language that really sounded out of this world, and it was a Holy Spirit language. We would go to praise and worship meetings, and at one of these, there was a report of a young ranch hand being injured after his tractor overturned. She ran out to see him and, when she got back, stated that the young man had broken his arm and that my mother had prayed over him, and his arm was healed right there. I was amazed by this Jesus that we could pray to and supernaturally heal the sick and injured.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Greaves’s new book inspires readers to protect themselves by putting on the full armor of God to be ready for the greatest of special operations missions.
Readers can purchase "Go! Set a Watchman" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
