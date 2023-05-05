Author Russ Nettles’s New Book, "God Loves Chickens," Encourages Readers to Question What to Believe Through Their Faith and What is Next in Their Lives
Recent release “God Loves Chickens,” from Covenant Books author Russ Nettles, is a thought-provoking spiritual work that inspires readers to think introspectively and question their existing beliefs.
Duluth, GA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Russ Nettles, an entrepreneur who enjoys life experiences and loves God, has completed his new book, “God Loves Chickens”: an intriguing work that guides readers in exploring their faith.
A Brazilian missionary came by their home one evening and prophesied that God wants author Russ Nettles to write books. The missionary’s name is Edmilson Bezerra De Melo Junior DaSilva, Junior for short.
Nettles writes, “Let’s take a walk on the side of hope. What is hope? The feeling that what is wanted can be had. If it is something that you want selfishly, you can get it, but it will cost you something. If you want it for unselfish reasons, you can get it, but you may have to wait a while. The cost is patience. That’s kind of hard to do with technology making everything for the most part readily available. The world we live in is a realm in the universe. A big questionable unknown and scary because there is so much that is still unknown.”
He continues, “If your friends invite you to go to a scary movie, would you go? What if someone suggests taking a hit of mescaline before they go? That could make the movie better or even scarier. Some probably won’t stay because it totally freaks them out and they leave. The next day everybody regroups and talks about the movie experience. The ones that took the drug experienced something completely different from those that didn’t. The big takeaway is that some liked it and some didn’t. That is kind of how the world is today. Some like the things that are going on, some don’t, others don’t care or are oblivious to what’s going on or don’t believe it will happen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Russ Nettles’s new book offers guidance to readers seeking to deepen their faith.
Readers can purchase “God Loves Chickens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
