Author Nico Lassiter’s New Book, “Being Frank: The ‘Myth-adventures’ of a Curious Greek,” Follows a Curious & Vulnerable Young Man as He Journeys Through His Adult Life

Recent release “Being Frank: The ‘Myth-adventures’ of a Curious Greek,” from Page Publishing author Nico Lassiter, centers around Frank, a young man whose extraordinary experiences while growing up have helped shape his adulthood. Ever curious and willing to please, Frank often finds himself being taken advantage of by others but is lucky enough to have friends to support him through his mishaps.