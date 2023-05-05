Author Nico Lassiter’s New Book, “Being Frank: The ‘Myth-adventures’ of a Curious Greek,” Follows a Curious & Vulnerable Young Man as He Journeys Through His Adult Life
Recent release “Being Frank: The ‘Myth-adventures’ of a Curious Greek,” from Page Publishing author Nico Lassiter, centers around Frank, a young man whose extraordinary experiences while growing up have helped shape his adulthood. Ever curious and willing to please, Frank often finds himself being taken advantage of by others but is lucky enough to have friends to support him through his mishaps.
New York, NY, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nico Lassiter has completed his new book, “Being Frank: The ‘Myth-adventures’ of a Curious Greek”: a moving coming-of-age tale that follows a young man, curious of all difficult kinds of people as he makes his way through life, attempting to experience all he can while aiding those in need of help.
Raised in California in a Greek American household, the author has lived in Virginia Beach for almost sixty years, where he served in the U.S. Navy and studied psychology and special education before teaching and counseling emotionally and learning-disabled students. He culminated his educational experience as a high school principal, and later went on to become a realtor when that market was hot, and when it was not, he escaped into a safely pedestrian job in the hospitality industry where he facilitated the maintenance and construction of fast-food buildings.
The author has a passion for cooking and has been married for fifty-five years to a lovely Cypriot princess whom he stole from her parents. They live in Virginia Beach with a picturesque view of Chesapeake Bay, and both enjoy entertaining and sharing their home with family and friends.
“Frank Callas is nobody’s fool and everyone’s victim,” writes Lassiter. “He is a harmless, hapless, and curious young man who has extraordinary experiences at school in Switzerland and in elite levels of British society in the mid-1960s. His curiosity about people makes him vulnerable to other people’s whims, and he often suffers the indignation of being out of place. He assumes James Bond posturing occasionally, trying to fool himself that he is something larger than his own reality. He is a clever fellow who uses a tuxedo to disguise his rough edges. He is softhearted but a heartbreaker. His intentions are honorable, but he often trips over the fine points of being an adult. Frank is uncommonly lucky to have a host of friends and girlfriends who are willing to tolerate his haphazard journey into his adulthood. It’s hard not to like Frank. He wants so very much to please people.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nico Lassiter’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Frank through life, and the many different connections he makes along the way. Expertly paced and character-driven, this poignant novel is a stunning page-turner that will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Being Frank: The ‘Myth-adventures’ of a Curious Greek” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
