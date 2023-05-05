Author Crystal B. Lynch’s New Book, "Mama Said," Offers Many Years of Advisement from Individuals Who Believed in Seeking Wisdom from Sources Greater Than Themselves
Recent release “Mama Said,” from Page Publishing author Crystal B. Lynch, is filled with the author’s experiences as a mother of three and the many lessons that she was taught during her very productive life’s journey.
Beech Island, SC, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crystal B. Lynch, a retired purchasing director for a school system, has completed her new book, “Mama Said”: an inspirational work that shares the lessons the author has acquired throughout her life.
As a purchasing director for a school system, author Crystal B. Lynch and her staff bid out and furnished the entire school system with furnishings as needed along with many other duties required of this position.
Crystal is married to Virgil Lynch Sr. and is a mother of three: two sons: Nathan William Ryan and Ned Ivey III—who has two children, Amaya and Isaiah—and a daughter, Shelvia Rosalyn Ivey. She also has stepchildren, Candace Wilkerson, and Virgil Lynch Jr. Crystal worked for more than eighteen years at a nuclear site where she initiated the overhaul of the policy and procedure format for consistency.
Crystal was reared by her grandparents, William and Beatrice Bonner, who did not complete high school, yet they sent her to college where she received a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Education. Retirement has allowed Crystal to satisfy an appetite that she could not find the time to quench—writing freely and with the intent to inspire others.
Crystal’s inspiration entails experiences that are positive or can be made positive with self-help advisement. Crystal loves writing for the sole purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of others especially when self-improvement is a goal for the reader. Crystal lives in a quiet town in the state of South Carolina, the perfect environment for meditation and inspiration.
Crystal introduces her work, writing, “I shared with my kids the lessons that were taught to me by my grandparents and all other significant adults that played meaningful roles in my upbringing. I became extremely aggressive about sharing my lessons learned when my children began leaving home for college. I felt that they needed to be briefed in all the subjects that I omitted or maybe did not give enough attention during their upbringing. I began my crash course in ‘the things I forgot’ before they entered an age of independence. Many of you can relate to the internal devastation felt when your firstborn moves many hours away from your protection. Can you believe we actually thought that keeping our children close to our home base would save their lives? Keeping them close to home only allowed us to get to them quicker if we were summoned. Guess I can speak for all parents with the misconception that we actually kept our children safe solo and with our own strength and know-how. Ha-ha, keep reading.”
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal B. Lynch’s inspiring work offers hope and encouragement to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Mama Said” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
