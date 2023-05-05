Author Tom Ogren’s New Book, "The Fall of a Lying Nation," Explores How America Has Begun a Downward Spiral Resulting from Corrupt Leadership and a Rejection of Truth

Recent release “The Fall of a Lying Nation,” from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren, is a powerful account of how the issues plaguing America are the direct result of a large part of society's willingness to reject unwavering truth in favor of comforting lies and falsehood. Using God's Scripture, Ogren reveals the impending consequences from the Lord for those unable to accept his divine truths.