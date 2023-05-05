Author Tom Ogren’s New Book, "The Fall of a Lying Nation," Explores How America Has Begun a Downward Spiral Resulting from Corrupt Leadership and a Rejection of Truth
Recent release “The Fall of a Lying Nation,” from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren, is a powerful account of how the issues plaguing America are the direct result of a large part of society's willingness to reject unwavering truth in favor of comforting lies and falsehood. Using God's Scripture, Ogren reveals the impending consequences from the Lord for those unable to accept his divine truths.
Battle Ground, WA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Ogren has completed his new book, “The Fall of a Lying Nation”: a captivating and poignant look at how America has slowly fallen from being the greatest nation in the world, and the awaiting judgment of the Lord for its acceptance of lies and rejection of truths both spiritually and earthly.
Ogren writes, “Many of us that like to read are not necessarily interested in books that take up a lot of time getting to the point of what the writer would have the reader experience as one page follows another. For this reason, books that contain short stories fill a category allowing the reader to put as little or as much time in reading that time allows. This best describes the articles found in this work, ‘The Fall of a Lying Nation.’
“This nation was established by God in the same sense the children of Israel were established, placing them in the promised land flowing with milk and honey. There is no denying the fact that the parallels of these two nations are similar. In the case with Israel, the Bible gives a recorded history of its long existence even to its first inception. The Bible also prophesied its destruction, saying, ‘Therefore shall Zion for your sakes be plowed as a field, and Jerusalem shall become heaps’ (Micah 3:12). God suffered long with His people and was very patient with the seed of Abraham. In the same way, our Father in heaven has been slow to wrath in dealing with the moral decline of this nation as truth is rejected, not just spiritually but now secularly, as a lying nation fills up their cup, awaiting God’s indignation. This same God allowed Israel to cease as a nation in AD 70 because righteousness wasn’t important to its people or its leaders. This is where we are as a nation. ‘And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter’ (Isaiah 59:14). Truth has had a hard struggle in the church for many years. Now that struggle has taken to the streets. Equity is righteousness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Ogren’s compelling tale is the direct result of the many changes in America that many citizens, including the author himself, disagree with and fear may lead to the end of the United States as it was once known. Through his writings, Ogren aims to push his readers towards the Word of the Lord, in an attempt to reveal the truths that must be recognized and accepted by the American people if their great nation is to survive and continue, despite the ever-shifting landscape of the modern world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Fall of a Lying Nation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
