Author Suzanne Kozikowski’s New Book, "My Western Sky," is a Must-Read Story of Adventure, Love, Hope and Family
Recent release “My Western Sky,” from Page Publishing author Suzanne Kozikowski, is a stirring tale that centers around a loving wife and mother named Ashlee who seemingly has all she needs in life until she is given life altering news. As her grown daughter does all she can to save her mother, Ashlee realizes her only hope may lie in the hands of a mysterious stranger who has entered her life.
Westfield, MA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Both heart-wrenching and heart-warming. 'My Western Sky' is a story of love, hope, and loss. You won’t want to put it down as you follow the twists and turns of the lives of Ashlee and Ivy and those they meet along the way. 'My Western Sky' chronicles the wonder of just how far one might go to help someone they love – both in distance and in mental stamina. A tale of unwavering hope and determination with science and mystery mixed skillfully into the plot. 'My Western Sky' will have you routing for a young woman desperate to do whatever it takes to save the person who had always been there for her. Profound and touching. Suzanne reminds us all that time is the most valuable currency and the only thing we can’t get back.” -J. Grise’
Suzanne Kozikowski, who grew up in the beautiful Berkshire Mountains in Western Massachusetts, has completed her new book, “My Western Sky”: a compelling story of a mother who receives a difficult diagnosis that changes the course of her life forever, and the lengths to which her daughter will go to ensure her mother’s survival.
After raising her three inspiring daughters, author Suzanne Kozikowski enjoyed a career in nursing and photography while still writing in her spare time. She met her husband, Frank, serendipitously in 2008 and they currently live together in the Berkshires. Together they have a total of six children and six grandchildren. Suzanne always enjoyed writing since childhood and, in college, she took several writing courses. Many of her college papers were referenced and used as examples, by her professors, to help teach other aspiring young writers in many different techniques and styles.
“Ashlee Brookes is an innocent and affable young woman who works as a veterinary technician, a part-time photographer, and a horse rescuer,” writes Kozikowski. “She lives happily in a quaint New England town on a large ranch with her adoring husband, Hunter. One day, Ashlee receives the devastating news that would rock her world and the worlds of all those who love her. Ashlee’s future has now been irrevocably changed that dark day.”
“Many years later, their adult daughter will find herself desperate to find an organ donor for her mother, evade a stealthy assassin, and expose a human trafficking ring. Time is quickly running out for Ashlee. Her only hope now may be an impossible, mysterious stranger who could possibly save her life, in a way that Ashlee could never have imagined.”
Published by Page Publishing, Suzanne Kozikowski’s enthralling tale was inspired by Suzanne’s middle daughter, Brooke, who wanted to write this story, which reflects many of her actual life experiences and tribulations. After Brooke tragically passed away from a rare auto-immune disease before she could begin her book, Suzanne promised her daughter that she would write a captivating story incorporating some of the actual events of her daughter’s life mixed with fictitious action and adventure.
Expertly paced and full of suspense, “My Western Sky” is a poignant and character-driven drama that is sure to keep readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Western Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
